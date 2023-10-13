BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pandemic Treaty WHO Power Grab :
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
284 views • 10/13/2023

Pandemic Treaty WHO Power Grab :


https://rumble.com/v3p3jiw-pandemic-treaty-who-power-grab-.html


Sources

DRS APPEAL, ALL COUNTRIES MUST EXIT THE WHO!


Dr John Campbell following the WHO. After the World Council for Health’s ‘Journey of Health Revolutionary’ event held in Bath, UK, last month, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Tess Lawrie joined forces to issue a video statement.  Their message was clear: #ExitThe WHO.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCoFLhDKlA4


Health and Democracy Conference 13 September, 2023 EU Parliament Strasbourg. Philipp Kruse is Swiss. Philipp Kruse one of the lawyers involved in citizens initiative gives a speech at the European Parliament for the ECI citizens initiative to challenge the WHO on their pandemic treaty. The Powergrab of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Philipp Kruse     • The Powergrab of the WHO - Philipp Kr...   https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_fil... https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/po... https://apps.who.int/gb/wgpr/pdf_file...



Read more at:-

https://expose-news.com/2023/10/12/all-countries-must-exitthewho/

APPEAL!

Drs. Tess Lawrie and Peter McCullough: All countries must #ExitTheWHO

https://rumble.com/v3ob5r5-dr-peter-mccullough-and-dr-tess-lawrie-join-forces-to-exit-the-who.html


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT

THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-right


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


