Say Goodbye To Bad Breathe, Vagina Smells and Smelly Gas

Bad breathe, vagina smells and smelly gas do not have to be your existence.

In this video, I wanted to share my personal experience with detoxing and how it has affected the way I smell.





I've always believed that "you are what you eat" and "what you eat, you become," which is why I started paying attention to the foods I was consuming and how they were impacting my body.





When I started detoxing, I noticed a huge improvement in the way I smelled - I started to smell so good! It's true, if you eat toxic food, you'll smell toxic, and if you're experiencing unpleasant smells from your armpits, yoni, poo, gas, breath, feet, etc., it's your body speaking to you and telling you that it's time to do a detox.





Watch this video, to hear my personal tips and tricks for detoxing and smelling better, and how you can improve your overall health and wellness through detoxing.





My number one solution for getting rid of smells is this 7 day Rainbow Cleanse - https://www.jodie-louise.com/experience-with-zencleanz-rainbow-kit/









