Breaking! 20 Million People Killed Globally By Covid Vaccines & 2.2 Billion Seriously Hurt Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.
29 views • 08/12/2023

We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other
time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs.supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.

Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers



https://www.brighteon.com/4bfa0efb-38d4-45fb-82ed-4e6fde0efa3a  Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 11, 2023 - Bioweapons whistleblower Karen Kingston says she's being hunted by the CIA for ASSASSINATION

https://www.brighteon.com/7c13e811-00b0-4ae0-a745-5d5d824b616b Karen Kingston' WAS POISONED! Calls Out Dr. 'Robert Malone' & The 'CIA' "We Are Surrounded by Snakes" 



https://www.brighteon.com/48dad42e-2cd3-4ff8-acc6-925453a26f23   Dr. Sherri Tenpenny 4-Minute Video: Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier

 SPECIAL REPORT: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Steve Quayle on The Hagmann Report (FULL SHOW) 4/8/2021 https://www.hagmannreport.com/special-report-dr-sherri-tenpenny-steve-quayle-20210408/ 

DR. SHERRI TENPENNY, Dr. Richard Fleming, Bio-weapon, Vaccine-passport, Forced-vaccination, Nuremberg Code, TheHighwire, Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine, HHS,CIA, China, Wuhan, Us funding


Bill Gates the devil incarnate Great Reset



Complete open letter including signatures: Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admiral






propagandausaccpexterminationbio weaponwuhan chinacovidtrunesfauci anthony
