Three Came Home (1950)

A WWII movie set in 1941, starring Claudette Colbert as American author, Agnes Newton Keith, who is captured and imprisoned by the Japanese in various POW camps in North Borneo and Sarawak. Based on a true story, it follows the brutal treatment that she and her fellow prisoners suffered at the hands of, most times, cruel Japanese guards. This 1950 movie would have stirred up some harsh memories at the time, for those who'd lived through that nightmare.

cl tue15:26