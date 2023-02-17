Quo Vadis





Feb 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Prophetic Message to Mother Mariana on the Depraved Desolation of the 20th Century.





In the 17th century, at Quito, Ecuador, the Blessed Virgin Mary prophesied to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres that during the 20th century, “The vices of impurity, blasphemy, and sacrilege will dominate in this time of depraved desolation. ”





In order to mitigate chastisement prophecies for the 20th century, God sent His Mother Mary to earth throughout the 20th century to warn humanity to either repent, convert, have faith, and pray, especially the Rosary, or to suffer from chastisements.





However, humanity has followed the bad example of Adam and Eve, and, in pride and disobedience, disobeyed God and brought chastisements upon the world.





Modern disobedience has brought chastisements such as the Second World War and Communist revolutions that caused the deaths of over 150 million people.





The third millennium ushered in the chastisements of the 9 11 Attack on America; the Indian Ocean tsunami; Hurricane Katrina; the Haitian earthquake; the Japanese earthquake and tsunami; militant jihadist terrorist attacks throughout the world; wildfires, mass killings, looting and rioting in the United States; and the recent pandemic.





In 2020, during the height of the worldwide pandemic, Father Marinko Sakota, a parish priest in Mejuhgoria said; “It is very important to listen to what Our Lady said to us in a message during that time.





She said, ‘I would like to guide you in the way of salvation, return to my son Jesus, return to prayer and fasting.





Do not be afraid. ’’’





Jesus sent His mother to Mejuhgoria as the Queen of Peace to plead for repentance, conversions, prayer, fasting, and peace.





However, too few have responded to stay the hand of Divine Justice which is falling upon the world.





The world is reaping the fruits of its obstinate and sinful ways.





This is the time of the Ten Secrets.





Father Livio Fanzaga, Director of Radio Maria in Italy, once said, “I believe that the time of secrets coincides with the 40th year of appearances. ”





2021 was the 40th anniversary of the apparitions.





So, now in 2023, God has extended the time of His mercy.





WE ARE IN THE OVERTIME OF GOD’S MERCY, BUT SOON HIS JUSTICE WILL COME THROUGH THE TEN SECRETS AND THE CHASTISEMENTS.





WE NEED TO WAKE UP, lift our heads and see the signs all around us. It is for our own good that God will allow His justice to be poured out in order to awaken our consciences and correct our sinful behavior.





The late, authoritative theologian, Father Renée Laurentin, recorded Mirjana’s message of October 25, 1985, regarding “the realization of the first secret. ”





He wrote that Mirjana said that Mary “showed me, as in a film, the realization of the First Secret.





The earth was desolate. ”





Mary said: “It is the upheaval of a region of the world. ”





“She was precise.





I cried. ”

Mary said: “In the world, there are so many sins.





What can I do, if you do not help me?





Remember, that I love you. ”





So, let us help Mary!





The choice is ours: to respond to Our Lady’s requests for repentance and conversions with the consequence of peace or to reject them and suffer the consequences of chastisements.





Please support my channel by watching more videos!





God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZAPA2tJT7s