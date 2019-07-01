BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

First Day of Vacation June 30 - July 1, 2019
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
24 views • 05/31/2023

Last year's memories would have been titled, "The year we bought the bus", this year will be known as "The year we went on a plane".  Technically this is Willem's 19th trip on a plane, but since the first 16 were done before her was 10 months old, I can understand how has doesn't remember.  Actually flights 17 and 18 were done in 2013 and he was only 3 and Laurens was 2, so neither one of them remember that.  Willem did kind remember walking through an airport but he wouldn't have remembered the Montreal airport as he was only 2 months old in that one.


We arrived, got the rental car and then drove about an hour and a bit to get to Opa's house.  Then we went shopping, this video gives you a look into our day.


Look out Netherlands, the Hagenaars Family has arrived!




Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com


and


Follow us on social media at:


Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public



Keywords
groceryshoppingkidsnetherlandscanadaairportflyingamsterdamahmontrealjet lagklmlidlopaschipholalbert heinhagenaarsoosterhoutbig bag of candy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy