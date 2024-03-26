30+ Years of Green Energy Development

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Small part of a recent, 2023.11.29, Mike Adams interview with Peter Koenig, former World Bank staffer. According to Peter, total hydrocarbon energy use as a percentage of all energy used in '92 was 87%. Total hydrocarbon energy use 30+ years later was, drumroll please, 85%. Someone is lying to you...