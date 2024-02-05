BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Baseball Featuring: A celebration of MLB's greatest firsts!
02/05/2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!

Featured course:

Baseball Fundamentals with Tony Gwynn

During his 20-year career in major league baseball, hall-of-famer Tony Gwynn won eight batting titles, seven Silver Slugger awards and was a fifteen time All-Star. His lifetime batting average of .338 ranks him as one of the greatest hitters in history, and his five Gold Gloves prove that he was as productive on the field as he was at the plate. As head coach at San Diego State, Gwynn led the Aztecs to a regular season title and was named 2004 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year.

Book this course https://bit.ly/USSportsBaseball020424


Video credit:

MLB

The MLB Ballpark app is your mobile companion when visiting your favorite Major League Baseball ballparks. The official MLB Ballpark application perfectly complements and personalizes your trip with digital ticketing functionality, mobile check-in, offers, rewards and exclusive content.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/35TCYab

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3HKks3e


Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

