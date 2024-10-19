The Election is 50/50 -- Explain WHY to me Like I'm 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have absolutely no clue how a DEI hire who never won a delegate on her own, who wants to fund transgender surgeries for inmates, who lied about her bosses, mental acuity, who nearly started World War II is 50/ 50 against a man who governed America incredibly wealth during his time in office. #kamala #elections #whowins