Todd Callender & Maria Zeee | Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
4
1095 views • 04/23/2023

Todd Callender & Maria Zeee - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!

Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defence documents.

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


plandemic, pandemic, pathogenic crisis, excess deaths, vax injuries, mrna gene therapy, bioweapon, population control, lipid nano particles, gene modification, hydrogel 

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweapongene modificationplandemichydrogelexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuriespathogenic crisislipid nano particles
