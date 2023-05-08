BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Lara Logan | War of Narratives | Motherhood | Education vs. Indoctrination | Artificial Intelligence | Press Club USA
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
1
227 views • 05/08/2023

Today, Moms On A Mission welcomes the world renowned journalist, Lara Logan. Lara spent many years as a war correspondent and investigative journalist reporting in places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, and Angola.  She worked for 60 Minutes, CBS News, and Fox and received numerous Emmy awards along with many other journalism accolades.  Lara shares her thoughts on raising children, school indoctrination, artificial intelligence and much more. We also talk about Lara’s upcoming projects and the formation of Press Club USA.  Lara’s insights result from her countless hours of research and will inspire you to seek THE truth and fight against tyranny. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.


www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.


www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.


Links:

www.LinkTr.ee/LaraLogan 


https://tulsaworld.com/news/local/ryan-walters-calls-teachers-unions-terrorist-organizations-in-heated-legislative-hearing/article_6bbbc8e6-e83d-11ed-9b54-173572059349.html 


www.momsonamission.net 


[email protected] 


Keywords
educationlaraloganmomsonamisson
