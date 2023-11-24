Biden Lackey DESTROYED By Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/vsfaiBB-5Sc?si=cdgAGyVJXj5CWRoQ



23 Nov 2023Watch the debate between Katie & Rabbi Shapiro here:





/ noura-erakat-93317615





When National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby was asked to respond to Biden’s “genocide Joe” nickname and allegations that Israel is engaging in genocide he lectured the press corps about throwing around the word “genocide” and urged them to use the term appropriately. Israel isn’t conducting genocide, Kirby insisted. Hamas is. Luckily, Katie and Palestinian Human Rights attorney Noura Erakat were able to debunk him. First Katie showed a mashup she made of John Kirby’s speech and genocidal comments made by Israeli leaders, compiled by 5 Pillars media. Then Noura Erakat breaks down international law and what defines genocide.





00:00:00 Noura's intro

00:01:50 John Kirby denies genocide

00:04:20 Genocide mashup

00:06:24 Noura defines genocide

00:07:09 colonial history of genocide

00:11:30 indigenous people not recognized as civilians

00:13:18 the specific intent to get rid of Palestinians

00:14:07 ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

00:14:30 military objective of disease

00:14:50 anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia





Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney, Associate Professor of Africana Studies and the Program of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University, New Brunswick. She recently completed a non-resident fellowship of the Religious Literacy Project at Harvard Divinity School and was a Mahmoud Darwish Visiting Professor in Palestinian Studies at Brown University.





Noura is the author of Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine (Stanford University Press, 2019), which received the Palestine Book Award and the Bronze Medal for the Independent Publishers Book Award in Current Events/Foreign Affairs. She is co-founding editor of Jadaliyya and an editorial board member of the Journal of Palestine Studies as well as Human Geography. She is a co-founding board member of the DC Palestinian Film and Arts Festival.





She has served as Legal Counsel for a Congressional Subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Legal Advocate for the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Refugee and Residency Rights, and as national organizer of the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation.





Noura has also produced video documentaries, including "Gaza In Context" and "Black Palestinian Solidarity.” Her writings have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Nation, Al Jazeera, and The Boston Review. She is a frequent commentator on CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Fox News, the BBC, and NPR, among others. Her awards include the NLG Law for the People Award (2021) and the Marguerite Casey Foundation Freedom Scholar award (2022).





