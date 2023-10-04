Hunter Biden's gun charges are a diversion, former FBI asst. dir. says

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker discusses Hunter Biden's legal woes, Biden's Department of Justice and day two of Trump's NYC civil fraud trial.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html