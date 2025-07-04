Fall of the Dollar 04/07/2025

Recently Pastor Stan not only got his heart physically tested, but also spiritually. We all go through tests and it’s truly to reveal what is in our hearts! We hope you can relate to Pastor Stan in this video today and may all our hearts be tested as pure and good!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





To know more about the Khazarian Mafia, please visit:

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/





For all your First Aid needs, please visit:

https://www.refugemedical.com/?srsltid=AfmBOookT515Gu_ThibeiPDr5vlyEIORIaaFuRHi410bcoglD4xN4hQO





Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/





Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/

Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church







