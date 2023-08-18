Hesso's LDP 2012 #33

LDP = Labour Day Party. 33rd annual, see channel "Playlists" for other years...

MUSICIANS WHO PLAYED THE LABOUR DAY PARTY..........35 YEARS.....FROM 1980 -2014...........FORT ERIE ONTARIO





JOHN HESLING *** JOHN ROSSITER *** GRANT MARCHAND *** DAVE DION *** CHARLY COUSINEAU *** MEL *** MAX BEECHUM *** NORM & PAUL LAYTON *** ALEX DAVIDSON *** LARRY DOWNING *** GREG LUCIANTONIO *** CLAYTON O'HOWE *** RICK PEEL *** AL PERISH *** DANE NISTLER *** CHRIS & SHARON SULLIVAN *** PAUL BRADY *** IVAN HAWKINGS *** JOE FINDLAY *** MIKE LUZYK *** DONNY COUSINEAU *** LYNN HANCOX *** DONNY IKE *** GEOFF ROSSITER *** JOE MORAN *** JIM McMENEMY *** CATHY & ELAIN CHAMBERS *** COOKS MILLS RAMBLERS *** DAN MARRETTI *** EARL CHAMBERS *** MELISSA McGARY *** SHERRY FALIS HAWKING ** BOB & ROGER MARIN *** WAYNE HARMER *** GEORGE McMENEMY *** LARRY PETRIE *** HARRY HARP *** PAUL DUNN *** DARIA LIMONE *** OMAR LANGOU *** SAL PICCIRILLO *** ALEX PICCIRILLO *** DAVE DAVIES *** WILD BILLY WILSON *** EDWARD HESLING *** BILL HESLING *** HOWARD GRAHAM *** LES OCKERESKI *** JEFF HAMILTON *** TIM CHRISTOPHER *** RON STEVENS *** RON STEWART *** BRUCE DYKE *** STAN THE MAN *** BILL & MARLENE DUNN *** SANDY NELSON *** LYLE BERCIER *** MORGAN STANFORD *** FRED CHARETTE *** JERRY JACKSON *** JOHN "T" BONE *** GEORGE BERCIER *** GRANT BERCIER *** GEOFF & LOU ROSSITER ****CHRIS HARTLEY *** FRANK BEAUTY *** BRUCE BROWN *** DAVE LEPRICH *** RON JONEESE *** JANICE *** GARY SORLEY *** DEE DAFFERN *** REGGIE STORM *** PAUL HUTCHENSON *** TOMMY MR GUITAR*** RICK RICHARDSON *** MR. SAX HAUSE *** JOHN TILBROOKE *** KEVINHERRING *** KIRK FINGERS RITCHIE *** ANTHONY NIKOLETTA *** JIM WALSH *** DANA FINDLAY *** AL HOOPER *** RICK SHERK ** DAVE HUNT *** FRANK VESCIO *** SUSAN HUARD *** RITCHIE MR.HARP *** WALT McQUEEN *** FORD PALMER *** BLAIR O'HOWE *** JOHN NARDANGELI ***

MARTY MURRY ***DOUR ROY *** TERRY SILVERMAN *** BILL SCHAUBEL *** ROB MURRY *** AL LAINSON *** PATRICIA NAYLOR *** PAUL GRINGAS *** BRUCE LARONE ****





THANX FOR THE GOOD MUSIC & FELLOWSHIP.....AND AS MY DAD WOULD SAY.... "HAPPY TO MEET....SORRY TO PART"...........JOHN

PS........KEEP ON ROCKIN "DUNN"....!









From Dee....

Well,, John is really doing it this time. This will be his 35th year for his great labour day bash and the last one. The jam of all jams. So many have memories of spending the Sunday of Labour Day at John’s place listening to great music. Many have come and gone over the years. Some have sadly passed on. There are pictures and video’s over the years that can be found on youtube. John and his friends over the years have done a lot of work and at a great expense to put this event on for everyone. Bring your chairs and butts, your coolers, your ears and smiles Everyone is welcomed. From the bottom of my heart John,, thank you for being you and bringing several generations to play and appreciate music. You are an ambassador of music and talent in the Niagara Region. Thank you Sir.

Posted on Aug, 27, 2014





John's Reply.........

Thank you Dee for the lovely compliment and all your time,talent and energy in putting this GIG on.These things just don't happen on their own.They happen because of people like you John,Anthony, and Kevin and all the other musicians who have cared enough,to come out and perform over the past 34 years.Playing just for the fun of playing!It doesn't get any better than that............................ What great stories we all have to tell.............................What great Video memories we have left for all to see and a treasured keep sake for those who are no longer with us The audience or maybe I should say, OUR FANS who have been so loyal in coming out again and again AND AGAIN, who have got up on stage and participated with us all these years.To them a Salute!...35 Years........Talk about a long JAM SESSION!It's really been a Hoot...with no mistakes lol.........As the Beatles ended their last performance on that Rooftop in London........John Lennon Said..."THANK YOU VERY MUCH AND WE ALL HOPE WE PASSED THE AUDITION".....................DITTO!..................John