SHaDoWCa7 sings RadioActivE (Imagine Dragons)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original video post to YouTube on August 9, 2013.

The following is SHaDoWCa7's full description taken from her original upload:

"Per request, this is my cover of 'Radioactive' by Imagine Dragons. Dan Reynolds penned this song in early 2012 while "coming out of a pretty serious spell of depression and having a new awakening and a real vigor for life." These are his words: "...it's a song about having an awakening; kind of waking up one day and deciding to do something new, and see life in a fresh way. A lot of people probably see a post-apocalyptic world when they hear 'Radioactive,' understandably, but we wanted to deliver something that was maybe a little different from that ... a lot different from that. A lot of people hear it in a dark way, but, I think it's empowering, and so we wanted to display that in a way that the listener wouldn't see normally." --- Dan Reynolds

Yes, it is empowering. Below is my personal interpretation of the lyrics. I hope you enjoy!

I am playing guitar, mandolin, drum, bass, tambourine, and singing 7-part harmony."

Lyrics: RADIOACTIVE

I'm waking up to ash and dust,

I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust,

I'm breathing in the chemicals.

(I wake up to the same thing everyday. The depression, the guilt, the regret. I try to wipe away the pain, but it's always there, no matter what I do. I'm breathing in the death and decay of my mistakes.)

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus.

This is it, the apocalypse.

(I've made my choice. I'm shaping up, changing my life and who I am. I choose not to be the person I once was. No longer will I do the bad things I once did. This is it. A new beginning. The dawn of a brand new day. The start of a new life. A new me. --- It may feel like the world around me is falling apart, and I'm scared what may lay ahead for me in my future, but I've made my choice. I won't back down.)

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones,

Enough to make my systems blow!

(I have a new zeal and vigor for life! The feeling inside is so intense, like I'm more than myself. I feel strong enough to take on whatever the world will try and throw at me!)

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

(Here starts the beginning of a new age in my life. Strength and resolve surge through my veins as if I am empowered by an unseen force.)

I raise my flag, don my clothes,

It's a revolution, I suppose.

(I will not hide. I will show the world where my allegiance lies. It's my revolution. The way I used to think, the way I used to act, the way I used to speak. I am no longer that old person. I have changed my ways to good.)

We're painted red to fit right in.

(I may not have control over what happens to me in this life, but I do have control over how I see it and how I react.)

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus.

This is it, the apocalypse.

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones,

Enough to make my systems blow!

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

All systems go, the sun hasn't died.

Deep in my bones, straight from inside.

(All the good in me that I thought had died, it was still there. I'm going forward full throttle. No looking back. The fervor of morality emanates from deep within.)

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones,

Enough to make my systems blow.

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Welcome to the new age, to the new age!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

Whoa, whoa, I'm Radioactive, Radioactive!

