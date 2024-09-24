BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Not a protocol but a change your way of life
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Building a strong nutritional foundation. Our food is poison. Glyphosate is probably the single greatest enhancer of all of the diseases, so we'll teach people how to eat to keep their innate immune system healthy.

So it's not so much as a protocol as a change your way of life. Yeah, we've simply got to stop putting genetically modified poisons, whether it be food or vaccines, and all vaccines are genetically modified poison. It's a hard stop on all vaccines. Yeah, moratorium on all shots. We have oral immunization strategies. So vaccination does not equal immunization, as we know that shot allows the transmission of the viruses and enhances the infectivity, and we knew why, because they added those things to to the product, and we can't even tell what's in the product. Now we all realize not a single shot on the schedule has been tested in a placebo controlled study. So you can't give a flu shot, a covid shot, and yet, they're doing that at every grocery store or every pharmacy or every clerk.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/21/2022

HIS GLORY | Will the Medical Corruption Be Stopped? ReAwaken America Tour Pennsylvania: https://rumble.com/v1r2l1c-dr.-judy-mikovits-his-glory-reawaken-america-tour-pennsylvania.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthfoundationnaturalnutritionalmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy