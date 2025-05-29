BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - May 29 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
55 views • 3 months ago

May 29, 2025

Threats coming out of Ukraine, aimed directly at Russia's lead negotiator for peace and his wife and kids. This comes ahead of the second round of resumed talks which Moscow offered Kiev to hold next week in Istanbul. Disturbing images ahead. The deputy mayor of a city in Russia's south, and a combat veteran has been killed in a blast in what the Russian officials suspect could be an improvised explosive device. Emotions run high at the UN security council after 600 days of war in Gaza. Palestine's representative reveals over 1,300 children have been killed since March, when Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas.


