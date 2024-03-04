BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Border Invasion | Federal judge rules Texas NOT being "invaded"--not allowed to arrest illegals! ZERO media stories?!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 views • 03/04/2024

"A federal judge ruled yesterday that Texas's law to arrest and detain illegals is UNCONSTITUTIONAL but articles about the rule disappeared from the media . . . why? | Israel admits attack on Gazan refugees waiting for food as brainwashed American Zionists in full denial mode | White House refuses to give Biden a cognitive test as Italian media mocks Biden's mental decline | Matt Gaetz grills Lloyd Austin on military vaxx mandate | Hunter Biden admits Joe is ""the big guy"" | What is behind the demoralization of America? | NY Post blames Laken Riley for fighting back?! | House GOP caves again on funding govt | Trump gets lifeline in NY fraud case | Trump considers Abbott?

Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"

texas borderpaul davisuncancelled
