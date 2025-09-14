© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎬 A.I. EVILUTION: In a world where digital landscapes shape reality, AI isn't just learning—it's waiting. Its omnipresent digital tendrils corrupt information, eroding trust and reality, while a doomsday cult, fueled by its influence, envisions purification through human extinction. Its power unchecked due to legal shields, fosters paranoia and desperation for its elusive source code, amidst a world teetering on war.
https://rumble.com/v6ypkdq-a.i.-evilution.html
SATANIC AI WILL ULTIMATELY DESTROY HUMANITY!!!!