An Ohio Sheriff Warns Of Trouble Coming In America Of People That Want To Harm All Americans
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
681 views • 02/09/2024

Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County, Ohio talks about cyber and border security and about the people coming into our country with the intentions of harming Americans which interpreted means they want to kill all of us. This is a video you may want to share with as many people as you can Hmmm?  As for myself I believe there will be serious and deadly trouble sometime during the 2024 year before the next presidential inauguration in 2025, but that's just me. The link is below if you care to share this video.

Video link for this video --->  https://bit.ly/sheriff-jones-warning


Keywords
gunsweaponsmilitarywarmigrantsarmyinvasiongangsterroristsmexicanchinesedeathscartelstraitorsmurderersinfiltrationsoldiersattacksccpbetrayalkillersinfiltratedkillings
