Wimbledon 2025 Final Set! Swiatek vs Anisimova – Who Will Be Champion? 🏆🎾
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
2 months ago

Wimbledon 2025 Final Set! Swiatek vs Anisimova – Who Will Be Champion? 🏆🎾


A brand-new Wimbledon champion is guaranteed! 🎾

Will five-time major winner Iga Swiatek finally conquer the grass courts of Centre Court? Or will rising American star Amanda Anisimova pull off one last stunning upset to claim her first Grand Slam title?


Get all the details on the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final, scheduled for Saturday, July 13th, in this 1-minute breakdown.

Keywords
wimbledon finale 2025wimbledon semi final highlights 2025semifinal - wimbledon
