Luke Robinson Is The Next Ray Epps: Man With Gun On J6 In Photo Wearing EAR PIECE As FED Op EXPOSED

Stew Peters Show





March 23, 2023





To date, no one has been charged or convicted with using a gun on January 6th.

Micajah Jackson is here to expose gun carrying Luke Robinson as a Fed operative.

Initially Luke Robinson was placed on the FBI wanted list but was mysteriously removed with no explanation just like Ray Epps.

Both Epps and Robinson are from Maricopa County, Arizona.

Micajah Jackson confronted Luke Robinson and asked him why he was removed from the FBI wanted list and if he is a FED.

Robinson avoided answering the questions and drove away.

The real insurrection was done by agent provocateurs in the Deep State’s FBI.

It was an act of treason.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ehlim-luke-robinson-is-the-next-ray-epps-man-with-gun-on-j6-in-photo-wearing-ear-.html