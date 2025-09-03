China's Infrastructure Advancements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China generates double the US's electricity and is building massive new power projects. They avoided climate traps, expanding reliable energy. The US grid can't handle new data centers. Who is winning the infrastructure race for AI dominance?
#ChinaRising #Infrastructure #AI #EnergyDominance
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport