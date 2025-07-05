BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fac Tua Propia Ossas
TK's Meme Music Videos
27 views • 2 months ago

List of sources as they appear in the video titled, "Make Your Own Bones":

JFK’s Address on the 1st Anniversary of the Alliance for Progress:

presidency.ucsb.edu/node/236988

The "Dick" Bill: H.R. 11,654:

loc.gov/item/96190993

Starship Troopers:

archive.org/details/starshiptroopers0000hein_y4h1/page/24

Religious Violence Across History:

archive.org/details/cruelcreedsvirtu0000elle

Violence is Golden:

jack-donovan.com/sowilo/2010/09/11/violence-is-golden

The Anarchist Cookbook:

archive.org/details/theanarchistcookbookwilliampowell

U.S. Constitution Article III Section 3:

law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii#section3

Our Nation Betrayed:

archive.org/details/ournationbetraye0000favo_s6o5

The Culture of Critique:

fisheaters.com/CultureOfCritique.pdf

The Talmud - Moed Katan 17a12:

sefaria.org/Moed_Katan.17a.12

Anti-Defamation League:

adl.org

The Jew in American Politics:

archive.org/details/jewinamericanpol00weyl/page/4

Map of Greater Israel:

digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:27009352

Remarks by Ben Bernanke:

federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm

Cosmopolitanisms and the Jews:

archive.org/details/oapen-20.500.12657-23986

Netanyahu at Fink’s Bar in Jerusalem:

odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Netanyahu-Recorded-At-Fink’s-Bar-In-Jerusalem:b

‘By way of intimidation, thou shalt do war’:

gregfelton.com/media/2009_02_25.htm

‘America Won’t Get in Our Way…It’s Easily Moved’:

richardsilverstein.com/2010/07/14/bibi-the-bamboozler-to-settlers-america-wont-get-in-our-way-its-easily-moved

The Hidden Tyranny:

archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal

Violence and Civilization:

archive.org/details/violenceciviliza0000unse

Aristotle on Anger, Justice, and Punishment:

core.ac.uk/download/pdf/111012253.pdf

How the US Was Used to Create Israel:

archive.org/details/scm-420940-alisonweirthehiddenhistoryofh

The History of the Talmud:

archive.org/details/historyoftalmud1v2rodk
The Talmud:

sefaria.org/texts/Talmud

The Jews and Ritual Murder:

archive.org/details/blood-passover-the-jews-of-europe-and-ritual-murder-by-ariel-toaff-z-lib.org

White Self-Hate:

archive.org/details/WhiteSelf-hate

Christianity - A Religion for Sheep:

nationalvanguard.org/2018/06/christianity-a-religion-for-sheep

When Humans Become Cyborgs:

weforum.org/videos/when-humans-become-cyborgs

The International Jew – The World's Foremost Problem:

gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html

The Talmud Unmasked:

archive.org/details/pdfy-QOmP0jzsI3bcDGT6

List of Jewish Expulsions:

imgur.com/a/3DbMGRa

Against Our Better Judgement:

archive.org/details/alisonweiragainstourbetterjudgment-Alison-Weir

Jewish Imperial Ambitions:

digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:25757417

Corruption of the Blood:

law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-3/46-corruption-of-the-blood-and-forfeiture.html

Protocols of the Elders of Zion:

archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder

The Jews and Their Lies:

archive.org/details/the-jews-and-their-lies-dr-martin-luther

Human Biological Diversity:

humanbiologicaldiversity.com

Jews Behind Race Mixing:

archive.org/details/DocumentedProofJewsBehindRaceMixing1970

A History of the Enslavement of Mankind:

archive.org/details/historyofcentral0000good

The Crusades:

scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1805&context=ccr

Africans Have More Ape-Like Gene Variants:

subspecieist.com/archaic-hominins/africans-ape-like-genetics

Male Microchimerism in the Human Female Brain:

pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3458919

pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5726892

Racial Anthropology:

pastebin.com/diff/erqRrTPB

Deuteronomy Chapter 28 Verse 43:

kingjamesbibleonline.org/Deuteronomy-28-43

Jews and American Communism:

history.osu.edu/sites/history.osu.edu/files/commitment-crisis-jews-american-communism-tony-michels.pdf

The Zionist-Created ‘Scofield 'Bible':

rense.com//general60/zcre.htm

Ideological Subversion:

math-physics-problems.fandom.com/wiki/Ideological_Subversion_Interview

bitchute.com/video/EDQIbxq5KBoi

Behind Communism:

archive.org/details/pdfy-2RTBF3kG91Kdz4bV

Who Were the Amalekites?:

chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3942715/jewish/Who-Were-Amalek-and-the-Amalekites.htm

The Talmud - Bava Kamma 113a21:

sefaria.org/Bava_Kamma.113a.21

SPLC’s views on White Nationalists:

splcenter.org/resources/extremist-files/white-nationalist

DEW Patent:

patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2

Israeli Organ Harvesting:

researchcentre.trtworld.com/featured/perspectives/deadly-exploitation-israel-and-the-persistent-claims-of-organ-harvesting

The Holocaust Industry:

archive.org/details/HolocaustIndustry

PRS Journal:

manlyhall.org/prsjournals/prs-journal/prsj-2101-summer-1961.pdf

Buckminster Fuller to Children of Earth:

archive.org/details/buckminsterfulle0000full_x1n6

  

Fac Tua Propia Ossas© 2025 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
videopolitics4th of julyindependence daymusicmusic videomemememes4thnothingfacefourth4thofjulynothingfacememe videomeme music video
