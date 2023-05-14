Psi phenomena and the Subliminal Self; Myers his view and my own thoughts

I already addressed this in a few videos (the irreducible mind) but worth making another video about as psi phenomena prove the humans' personality survival after bodily death.

Some people ask if humanity is worth saving as we look at the state it's in; the pornification of our youth, the transgender ideologies, the drug addictions, the satanic materialistic behavior and so on. In spite of all these being true and terrible humanity is still worth saving as we will be restored for the next 1000 year-reign with Jesus. 🙏 The near death experiences prove senses are hightened in spite of being brain dead (also the reason why nobody should be killed for organ transplants based on this evidence!)

Myers his analogy of the Self as a ray of light going through a prism showing the electromagnetic spectrum of which only a small part is visible to the naked eye is perfectly in line with how I see the arrangement of our own personalities; selected in the struggle for existence. What I call colour between the lines while still trying to be yourself.

