BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relationships That Please God Part 1A: What God Intended
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 03/25/2023

In the Ten Commandments we find the kind of relationship God wants with His people and how He wants us to treat each other here on earth. All God-pleasing relationships are based upon this foundation of law and order. In the Book of Genesis, we find that everything is subject to God’s laws but the original laws were changed when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve.

The vegetarian diet of all creatures was changed as the curse of sin affected the earth. Then Pastor John focuses on the basic relationship of marriage upon which society is built and how homosexuality is a learned behavior God abhors. The message ends on how to raise children so that they will seek out good relationships.

https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1199.pdf

Relationships That Please God Part 1A: What God Intended

RLJ-1199 -- AUGUST 16, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
singenesisadamten commandmentseve
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy