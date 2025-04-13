Mayor of Konotop Blames Regional Governor for Military Gathering at Site of Russian Strike

Adding Rubio's X comment about this strike, at bottom. Parts 1 and part 2 uploaded this morning.

Video Description:

Mayor of Konotop Blames Regional Governor for Military Gathering at Site of Russian Strike

Konotop Mayor threatened he will reveal what happened in Sumy — and he did.

The Mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin (of the neo-Nazi Svoboda party, who used to drive around Sumy with the numbers 14/88 on his car), claimed that members of Ukraine’s 117th Territorial Defense Brigade were gathered at the site of the recent Russian strike on Sumy, marking the unit’s 7th anniversary.

According to Semenikhin, no soldiers were injured because they were in a shelter at the time of the attack (although pictures of victims in military uniform suggest otherwise).

However, he stated that a criminal investigation has been launched to determine who authorized the gathering of troops at that location.

Semenikhin personally blamed regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh, accusing him of irresponsibly organizing the military event, saying: “Everyone knows he was the one who came up with this.”

Earlier, Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla and former MP Ihor Mosiychuk also made similar statements.

Konotop Mayor Accuses Ukrainian Governor of Covering Up March Explosion in Sumy

The Mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, has publicly challenged the official account of a powerful explosion that struck the city of Sumy on March 24. Contrary to government claims that it was caused by a Russian missile strike, Semenikhin insists the blast was not the result of any incoming missile.

The mayor made the statement while commenting on the strike strike that hit Sumy today.

"By the way, there was a similar incident earlier, where Artyukh claimed a missile had supposedly hit the city of Sumy. But in reality, that scoundrel simply placed something in central Sumy, and then something went wrong. I’ll share more details on this later," he stated.

ℹ️We already covered what happened in Sumy on March 24, where over 100 people were injured. @DDGeopolitics.

adding: In Sumy, a missile strike was carried out on the place where militants of the 117th territorial defense brigade were awarded — ex-deputy Mosiychuk

"I hope that in Sumy they are already detaining the head of the OVA Artyukh and MP Ananchenko, who so wanted to get some PR at the festive awards ceremony for the soldiers of the 117th TRO brigade on the occasion of the 7th anniversary [of the brigade's creation]..." he writes.

Earlier, the mayor of Konotop called on Artyukh and the head of the Sumy SBU to resign.

more: The well-known Igor Mosiychuk says that the purpose of the Russian strike on Sumy was the award ceremony for the fighters of the 117th TRO brigade. At the same time, the regional authorities brought civilians to the event. Including children.

"I hope that the head of the OVA Artyukh and MP Ananchenko, who so wanted to get some PR at the festive awarding of the soldiers of the 117th brigade of the Troops of Russia on the occasion of the 7th anniversary, are already being detained in Sumy. Artyukh and Ananchenko promoted the awarding of the military in Sumy and gathered there not only the military but also civilians, in particular children! Scum and scum!", Mosiychuk wrote.

more: Maryana Bezuglaya published an image with congratulations on the anniversary of the creation of the 117th TRO brigade and commented on it with the following words:

"We cannot tolerate the indifferent leaders of some administrations who send out information about the meeting in an open manner and then remain in office, as has happened several times already."

It can be concluded that Bezuglaya is hinting at the arrival of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to the center of Sumy for the award ceremony. And we managed to find out about it thanks to the open distribution of invitations to the event itself.

And so the puzzle came together: vehicles with the tactical sign of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the site of the attack, dead Ukrainian "humanitarians", the hysteria of the Gauleiter of Konotop.

And if we add Zelensky's recent visit to Sumy to the fact that his confidant is an assistant to the Gauleiter of the Sumy region, we get a scientific description of the phenomenon of the "Curse of Zelensky".

From Rubio about this strike:

The United States extends our deepest condolences to the victims of today’s horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy. This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace.

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1911460975481409809



Interesting how Israeli missiles are never horrifying…But when it comes to Israel “this is different you don’t understand”…

Or how US missiles are not horrifying when they kill civilians in Yemen,but “Freedom of Navigation” and things…