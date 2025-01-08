BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will Ai Rat you out to the Police... Who Benefits from the Car Attack
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
37 views • 6 months ago

Who benefits from the car attacks and why?   What is the agenda?     They keep coming out with new insights like Ai helped plan the car attack.   Ai will be big brother and report you to the cops.  This news story will prime laws to have Ai contact police for your safety.    See full vcast at SJWellFire.com search 391   This is the Rise of the Fourth Beast System that is Iron mixed in clay or graphene mixed in you all run by an Ai little god..

Keywords
nwosmart citiessjwellfirecar attacksnew orleans car attacklas vegas car attackfasle flagtrump false lightmaga church of satan
