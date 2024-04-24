BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RFK Jr educates Glenn Beck on Autism. Big Pharma/CDC doesnt want you to know this.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
126 views • 04/24/2024

The CDC Doesn’t Want You to Hear This Conversation!

KENNEDY: “The cost of autism is now a trillion dollars a year. My generation, I’m 70, you’re 60.”

BECK: “I didn’t know anybody with autism.”

KENNEDY: “No, we knew nobody when we were a kid.”

BECK: “I didn’t know anybody with peanut allergies.”

KENNEDY: “No. I had eleven siblings [and] 70 cousins — nobody with a peanut allergy. Why do five of my seven kids have allergies? The autism rate in my generation today, right now, 2024, One in 10,000 70-year-old men have autism.

In my kid’s generation, it’s One in every 34 kids. One in every 22 boys, according to CDC. Nobody’s talking about this? These are bankrupting our country. It’s a trillion dollars a year just for autism... Nobody’s talking about why is this happening?”


🌌 ✨ FULL EPISODE HERE on GalacticStorm : https://rumble.com/v4r096c-rfk-jr.-americas-economic-collapse-will-bring-a-revolution-glenn-beck.html

Keywords
glenn beckrobert f kennedy jrtrending newsblaze tvblaze media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy