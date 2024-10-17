Zionists imprison Palestinian residents of old al-Khalil (Hebron) to make way for “Jewish” holidays.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation prevented the residents of the closed area surrounding the Ibrahimi Mosque from entering or leaving their areas, under the pretext of Jewish holidays and closed the checkpoints. A thousand Palestinian families live in the closed areas and suffer because of the racist policy of the occupation. Sari Jaradat Interviews Issa Amro from Youth against settlements for the story.
Filmed: 12/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇