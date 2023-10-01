Russian Army's Crazy 'BALATON TACTICS' Completely Paralyzed Ukrainian Army and Amazed Experts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'Time is our greatest enemy'. 'Time is playing against us'. These are the words that not only independent Ukrainian experts but also retired Western officers began to pronounce more and more often. For four months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been unable to break through the defense line of the Russian army and achieve at least scanty strategic successes.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN