Scott: Should we balance the budget or spend like drunken sailors on other countries problems?





Dan Frei: Balance the budget.





Donny Rotten: I’m all about doing the right thing for Nebraskans and the right thing to do is borrow more money and go deeper in debt so we can pay for Israel’s annexation of Gaza and prolong Ukraine's lost cause against Russia. I’m bringing Nebraskan’s together so we can pay for other country's borders and national defense while the US border is open to all the people fleeing wars that this corrupt US government created.





Scott: Well there you go folks, we can stop overspending or we can waste all our money on Israel, Ukraine, and every other country in the world.





Vote Dan Frei

