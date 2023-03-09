"Net Zero" is Dangerous... and Impossible: Chemist

Pursuing the so-called "net zero" agenda to reduce emissions to nothing by 2050 is extremely dangerous and would be devastating to American families, aside from being totally impossible to achieve, warned retired chemist Marty Cornell in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Heartland Institute's 15th annual climate summit. It is really about power for the elites, he said. Cornell, whose speech at the event focused on the "net zero" plans, also explained that there were not enough materials on the planet to move toward just solar, wind, and other "green" energy schemes, even though a lot of people are going to make large amounts of money on this. The more green energy is put online, the less dependable power systems will become, causing blackouts. But eventually the pain imposed on the public will force the politicians to stop, despite the religious fervor of many devotees.





