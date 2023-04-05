Russian elite troops get Heavy Flamethrower System effective to burn Ukrainian positions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The elite troops of Airborne Forces of Russian Federation receive TOS-1A "Solntsepek" Heavy Flamethrower System for the first time. Solntsepek will be deployed in Special Military Operations zone before the spring offensive begins, effectively burning Ukrainian troop positions even in deep cover.
Mirrored - TeleTruth