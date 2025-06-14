BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GOD AND COUNTRY NOW PRESENTS Lukas 'Rooster' Denney's Unredacted J6 Story
3 months ago

Trump signs mass pardon for J6ers!

"Folks, you absolutely don't want to miss this one. Welcome to God and Country Now. We're joined for the first time by Full-time Dad and Combat Veteran Lucas ‘Rooster” Denney, a J6er who will discuss his horrific treatment at the hands of the DOJ and Bureau of Prisons. Luke, a 100% disabled Army MP veteran with severe PTSD from Iraq, is re-entering a world he's been disconnected from for four long years, following what his supporters describe as a wrongful incarceration during the fake insurrection. His time imprisoned, which included Northern Neck Regional Jail and the Super Max Complex at FCI Florence, significantly exacerbated his untreated PTSD.

Luke now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his life from the ground up. This means everything from securing basic necessities like food and shelter, to arranging transportation, and critically, fighting for the reinstatement of his VA disability compensation. These aren't simple challenges for someone who needs significant medical and mental healing after such an ordeal.

You can help Lucas rebuild his life by visiting givesendgo.com/saveluke

Join us live-

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

Date: June 13th

Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.

'Jesus is the King of Kings'

Taking back what the enemy stole!

Contact God and Country Now-

[email protected]


Follow us on social media -

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480

X-Twitter

https://x.com/godnow777

Brighteon-

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/godandcountrynow/home

The opinions and information expressed on this show are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of God and Country Now or anyone associated with this show.

trump democrats corruption fbi insurrection patriots doj stolen election china biden
