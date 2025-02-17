Freemasonic roots.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texe Marrs in 2007 explains how all Freemasonry is founded on mystical Jewish Kabbalah. There is no star of David in the Bible. That star in the video is the Star of Remphan of a demonic entity. The John Hopkins Institute a short while ago had studies they did showing 90% of that, that calls itself a Jew world wide and 92% in the State of Israel is of Ashkenazi descend from Khazaria from around where modern Russia, Ukraine, Crimea also Kazakhstan plus Turkey now stand. Nothing to do with the Middle East.