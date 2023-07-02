Moon Landings Hoax - Astronauts On Wires #13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video shows irrefutable evidence of the use of hidden cables in the footage of bogus Apollo missions to simulate the movement of humans in Moon's low gravity
Click for an exhaustive collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc
Italiano
Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furono una menzogna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s
Español
Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron falsos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BRaBpxLg&t=28s