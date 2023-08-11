Digital ID - What Is Really Being Proposed - UN Sustainable Goal 16, by 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital ID - What Is Really Being Proposed?
DIGITAL ID - As laid out under SDG 16:
An explanation of how it will be the only way to access goods, services, work and recreation. The truth on what it really means for every person on the planet.
The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.