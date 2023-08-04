Ariane Bilheran (in French)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is a pity that most of Ariane Bilheran's brilliant interviews are only available in French. With her high level training in philosophy and psychology, her clinical expertise in mobbing, she is one of the clearest and brightest analysts of the ongoing transformation of Western democracies into nefarious, decadent, perverted, totalitarian states.