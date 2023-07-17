Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Weeds Among the Wheat: Shine like the sun in the kingdom of the Father

Weeds Among the Wheat: Shine like the sun in the kingdom of the Father









July 23rd 2023

Sixteenth Sunday

in Ordinary Time





"Just as the weeds are collected and burned up with fire, so will it be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all who cause others to sin and all evildoers. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears ought to hear" (Matt 13:40-43).





The Gospel is from St. Matthew 13:24-43. Sunday's parable is Christ's answer to the question so frequently asked: "Why does God permit evil to triumph so often in this world, why are the wicked allowed to prosper?"





The triumph of the wicked is short-lived, the reward of the Christian who suffers from their wickedness is everlasting.





The very wickedness and injustices of evil-doers are one of the ways that God uses to perfect his elect.





It is only on a battlefield that a true soldier can be proved.









By acting thus, we will not only be helping a weak brother on the rugged road to heaven, we will also be making doubly sure of our own arrival there, for God will never be outdone in generosity.





There are five action items for being a true soldier of Christ which include:





+ Becoming a point man in your parish and the priest of your household.

+ Embracing alternative media.

+ Holding our Church accountable.

+ Continuing to expand your knowledge.

+ Acknowledging that there is a spiritual war in on our Church and in our nation.









1) Becoming a point man in your parish and the priest of your household,





First of all, we at Catholic Men Chicago Southland specialize in getting you signed up for it. It's you saying, 'I'm going to be responsible for my family spirituality and the engaging with the men in my parish." That's it!









2) Embracing alternative media,





Please embrace alternative media. Stop watching the same old tired networks. it is important for people to consume media that is across the socity spectrum, and more from independents.





3) Holding our Church accountable





This is really important. It's not enough just sit in the pew with your family today. You have to be a pesky mosquito in the ear of every priest near you. Thank them for their service, but also politely pester them about the support you need to lead your family, and impact the community. You have access to people the you priest does not.





4) Continuing to expand knowledge,





Take the time to read scripture as well as to learn about the founding of our nation which will, in return, convince people to love our Church and revive the country. One man, one person at a time.





5) Acknowledging that there is a spiritual war in our nation.





The cultural war we are seeing in America today is a spiritual battle. You must understand that we are in the midst of a spiritual war. There is an invisible war around us and engage in the proven spiritual disciplines.





Fast for your nation.

Pray for your nation.

Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy.

Honor your mother and father.

Do not covet, follow the 10 commandments, spread the truth.





Understand that the spiritual disciplines will allow us to get closer to victory in the invisible war all around us.









-----



