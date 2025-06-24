VAXX poisoned fitness influencer hospitalized by "mystery illness"

7 June 2025 Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines breaks down ahead of medical appointment following shock health diagnosis: 'I'm so anxious'

Kayla Itsines has shared an emotional video after doctors found a lesion on her cervix.

The fitness influencer took to Instagram on Tuesday as she prepared to go to her cancer appointment a year after the lesion discovery, breaking down as she expressed her nerves.

'I had one of those appointments a year and a bit ago and they found a pre-cancerous lesion on my cervix and I had to go and get it removed,' she told her fans.

'I'm going in today and I'm so anxious,' the 34-year-old confessed to the camera with tears in her eyes.

'I'm so nervous and I'm trying to train. I don't know why I feel like I'm about to cry,' she said as her voice broke.

She then posted a follow-up video as she was getting into her car to make her way to the appointment.

'I'm not going,' she began the post, before quickly backtracking. 'I'm kidding. I'm going. I'm going!'

'I'm gonna go there and there's going to be nothing wrong. I'm going to be like, "oh wow, beautiful, amazing",' she said as she pep-talked herself.

She later thanked her fans for the outpouring of support she had received in the wake of her Instagram clips.

'Love you guys! Thank you for all your messages today,' she wrote over a gym selfie, which showed off her ripped abs. 'Just waiting for results and praying it's all good!'

In January, Kayla opened up about a shock health scare that led to her hospitalization.

Alongside a photo of her lying in a hospital bed, Kayla revealed she had been suffering from some frightening symptoms.

She said she couldn't talk properly, was having trouble focusing her eyes, and had a headache that felt like her 'brain was going to explode.'

The post was re-shared by Instagram account Influencer Updates with Amber Paul.

A second image was a photo of Kayla smiling at the camera as she wore a pair of white headphones. The image also included a screenshot of a period tracker app, displaying the words: 'Period: day 2.'

'Now, Should be right mate,' she captioned the second image.

'I think @kayla_itsines is saying she was hospitalized with these symptoms and turns out it was her period coming,' Amber captioned her re-post.

