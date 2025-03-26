Former 33° Mason Reveals the Darkest Secrets of Freemasonry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William (Bill) Schnoebelen, a former 33° Freemason, reveals the darkest secrets of Freemasonry in this testimony interview. He shared his experiences and discusses everything from secret temple rituals and hidden ranks to the most shocking secret of all. Additionally, he shares how he and his wife uncovered a connection between Freemasonry and one of the world's largest churches. His testimony is one that you won’t want to miss.