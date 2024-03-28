BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Olympic athlete destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
439 views • 03/28/2024

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1772674505975931090

Runner, Kara Goucher Explains The Diagnosis That Changed Her Life. "I am vaccinated with Pfizer." The Olympian has runner’s dystonia, a rare neurological condition that leaves athletes struggling to move.

###

"A year ago I was crying at the Mayo Clinic after being diagnosed with repetitive exercise dystonia. I didn’t know if I would ever run again. The doctor there encouraged me to move on, find a new form of exercise before I lost my ability to walk. Yesterday I had my 4th Botox treatment with Dr. Tamara Miller. I’m never going to be who I used to be, but with Dr. Jill Olson and Dr. Miller’s treatment- I have some running back. It feels like I have my life back, my breath back. It looks different and it’s a lot less than my heart wants to run, but it’s something. And for that I am very grateful!! ❤️🏃🏻‍♀️❤️"

February 23, 2023

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CpAh147uUwA/

###

Tiësto - Live from Edge New York City

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8R_4O3q92Lo

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
pfizerrunnerkara goucher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy