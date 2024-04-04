BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Members Of Canadian Parliament Are Moving To Costa Rica
548 views • 04/04/2024

Many members of Canadian Parliament are moving their wealth into Costa Rica and buying houses. They know that there are major events that are coming soon and they're trying to stay ahead of the next pandemic that is going to be brought into Canada and the Western world. Measles will be the next thing that they lay on us and they're going to get people wearing masks again. They're going to shut everything down like they did before only now you've got a few months of warning to deal with it.

When Canadian politicians are moving into a country with no extradition treaty with Canada, you should really pay attention to the reasons why.

www.freedomreport.ca

canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio
