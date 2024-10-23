© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Which has destroyed the lives of more Americans: Iran and Russia, or our domestic credit card companies? Dave Ramsey on the real threat we face, which is debt slavery.
(0:42) How Banks Exploit You With Debt
(9:11) How Cash Changes Your Psychology
(19:58) Why Our Leaders Oppress the Poor
(24:49) The Unknown Side Effects of Debt
(28:10) The Lies of “Building Credit”
(32:14) Dave’s Proven Successful Plan to Pay off Your Debt
(53:01) The Student Loan Forgiveness Scam
(1:06:03) Dave’s Key to a Successful Marriage
(1:14:29) The Key to Building Wealth
(1:27:01) Three Things You’re Probably Wasting Money On
(1:41:41) The National Debt Problem
(1:48:49) Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan
(1:53:40) Donald Trump’s Economic Plan
(1:55:50) An Employer’s Moral Obligation to Their Employees