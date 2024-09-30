BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Has Israel Launched Total War In The Middle East?-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 30 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
7 months ago

Hundreds of Israeli tanks have lined up along the Lebanon border as fears grow over an anticipated ground invasion that could plunge the Middle East into an all-out war.

It came as Israel also launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Houthi ­targets in Yemen on Sunday amid fears that the raging conflict could spill out across the region. The Israel-Hamas war has escalated in recent days after the IDF said it had wiped out Hezbollah’s top brass in the airstrike on southern Beirut that killed the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The day of reckoning has finally arrived, where will it end? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Middle East is literally on fire today, as the Lion of Judah has finally woken up, thrown off world opinion, and taken the battle to their many enemies. As it stands right now, Israel is fighting a war on 7 fronts with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, Houthi rebels in Yemen, and various Iranian proxies in Iraq, Syria and the West Bank. For the 15 years that we at NTEB have been covering the end times events in Israel and the Middle East, this is the first time that the Jews have gone on the offensive in pre-emptive action. It is stunning to watch. While all this is unfolding in real time, European, Arab, and Islamic countries have launched a new initiative to support the creation of a Palestinian state and strengthen its institutions in light of the ongoing war in Gaza and the conflict in Lebanon, according to Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Today we bring you all the breaking news regarding Israel and the end times events happening right now on the ground in the Middle East!

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
