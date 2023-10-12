Fighting in Palestinian cities Intensifies - IDF met strong Resistance in Jenin - Intensity of Shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the Night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting in Palestinian cities intensifies - IDF met strong resistance in Jenin
The intensity of shooting in the city of Jenin increases throughout the night. In addition to small arms, improvised explosive devices are used. One of the collisions led to a major fire.
According to Palestinian media reports, IDF troops temporarily left the city, probably for the purpose of regrouping. Shootings do not stop in other cities.