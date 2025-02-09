02-09-2025 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART Part 42 - Second Greatest Command 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄

www.yahuah.army

Matthews 22:34But the Pharisees, having heard that He had silenced the Sadducees, were gathered together, 35and one of them, one learned in the Torah, did question, trying Him, and saying, 36“Teacher, which is the great command in the Torah?” 37Andיהושע said to him,“ ‘You shall loveיהוה your Elohim with all your heart, and with all your being, and with all your mind.’ 38“This is the first and great command. 39“And the second is like it,‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself.’ 40“On these two commands hang all the Torah and the Prophets.”

Leviticus 19:18‘Do not take vengeance or bear a grudge against the children of your people. And you shall LOVE your neighbour as yourself. I am יהוה .