Important request from Maria Divine Mercy on the 14th Anniversary of the Book of Truth

November 8, 2024

Dear Remnant

Please prayer for me and for the protection of this Sacred Mission of Salvation especially on this the 14th Anniversary of the first Message given from Heaven by the Mother of Salvation.

If possible, please have Masses offered for the protection of the Mission of Salvation and for me.

We have entered the battle of ideology verses God. A great deal of prayer is now required. We must pray, pray, pray for strength, courage, perseverance and especially for protection of the Mission of Salvation. Never before have your Prayers been needed as they are at this time.

Remember, Satan despises this Mission and has cursed it. As a result, the path will be very challenging for all who choose to follow it.

Please pray the Holy Rosary daily, offering it for the protection of the Mission of Salvation. Include Crusade Prayer 155: For Protection of the Mission of Salvation in your prayers.

Maria Divine Mercy

Crusade Prayer 155, For Protection of the Mission of Salvation.

O dearest Mother of Salvation, hear our call for the protection of the Mission of Salvation and for the protection of God’s children. We pray for those who defy the Will of God in this great moment in history. We ask that you protect all those who respond to your call and the Word of God, to save everyone from the enemies of God. Please help release those souls, who fall prey to the deceit of the devil and open their eyes to the Truth.

O Mother of Salvation, help us poor sinners to be made worthy, to receive the Grace of perseverance at our time of suffering in the Name of your beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

Protect this Mission from harm. Protect your children from persecution. Cover all of us with your Most Holy Mantle and favour us with the Gift of retaining our faith, every time we are challenged for speaking the Truth, for conveying the Holy Word of God, for the rest of our days now and forever. Amen.